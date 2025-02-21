 |  Login 
China Railway Shanghai Group’s annual construction investment to exceed RMB 130 billion in 2025

Friday, 21 February 2025 10:04:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. stated in its working meeting that in 2025 the company’s annual construction investment is expected to exceed RMB 130 billion ($18 billion), with the total investment under construction reaching RMB 800 billion ($111.6 billion). Accordingly, the construction of the “Yangtze River Delta on rails” will be accelerated.


