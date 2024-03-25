China's excavator sales expected to fall by 2.26 percent in March

Monday, 25 March 2024 11:39:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 25,000 units, down 2.26 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in March, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are likely to amount to 14,800 units, up 6.48 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 10,200 units, down 12.66 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 49,980 units, down 13.0 percent year on year. In the first three months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are predicted to amount to 26,058 units, down 9.61 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are foreseen to total 23,926 units, down 16.47 percent year on year.