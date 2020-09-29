﻿
Regulator to deny license for Brazilian iron ore mine

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 23:00:56 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

CMI, a mining chamber within Minas Gerais state environment regulator Semad, has recommended the denial of a provisional license for an iron ore mine owned by Minerações Gerais do Brasil SA (MGB), SteelOrbis has learned.

The decision was published as a recommendation during a meeting this week by the Mining Activities Chamber (CMI), which is part of Minas Gerais environment regulator Semad. The regulator will likely accept CMI’s recommendation.

The company aims to build an open pit, a dry iron ore treatment facility, as well as roads to transport iron ore in the cities of Brumadinho, Nova Lima, Ibirite and Belo Horizonte.

MGB also seeks a provisional license for its Casa Branca mine, which halted operations since 2000, according to a media report.


