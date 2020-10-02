﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Prosecutors reinstate $27.3 billion lawsuit against Samarco

Friday, 02 October 2020 22:28:54 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian prosecutors have reinstated a BRL 155 billion ($27.3 billion) lawsuit against pellets producer Samarco, a 50/50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton.

The prosecutors, which include Minas Gerais state and federal prosecutors, as well as Minas Gerais state and Brazil's Federal Public Defender's Office (DPU), said Samarco should fully pay for the socio-environmental and socio-economic damages it caused.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, a federal court had suspended the multi-billion-dollar lawsuit in August 2018, following a multi-institution settlement, which involved Espirito santo and Minas Gerais states, prosecutors, Vale, BHP Billiton and Samarco.

The re-instated lawsuit aims to “prevent Samarco, Vale and BHP Billiton to avoid meetings its responsibilities as a result of the (Mariana) … disaster,” the prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday.


Tags: iron ore  South America  Brazil  raw mat  mining  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Sep

Prosecutors appeal Vale’s $44.4 million deal with attorney general over Brumadinho
29  Sep

Regulator to deny license for Brazilian iron ore mine
28  Sep

Vale suspends dam works and concentration activities, loses 11,000 mt/day capacity
24  Sep

Brazilian investigators search companies for illegal iron ore activity
09  Sep

Prosecutors demand suspension of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio activities