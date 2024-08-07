 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Production...

Production of auto parts in Mexico posts a new historical record of $11.0 billion in May

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 10:33:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of production in May increased 5.7 percent, year-over-year, to $11.03 billion, a figure that is a new historical record.

In March 2023, the auto parts industry broke the $10.0 billion ceiling in production value for the first time and 14 months later surpassed the $11.0 billion mark.

In the accumulated value through May, the value of production was $53.2 billion, 8.7 percent or $4.3 billion more compared to the January-May period of last year.

Of the total value, 87.2 percent or $46.4 billion corresponded to auto parts for the export market.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

AMDA sees 1.49 million vehicles in sales by 2024

07 Aug | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production rises in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 12.6 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow with a new historical record of $25.55 billion

29 Jul | Steel News

US to impose 25% duty on ex-Mexico steel imports produced outside USMCA

11 Jul | Steel News

Mining union rejected agreement with ArcelorMittal Mexico

11 Jul | Steel News

Danish Danfoss builds a plant with 100,000 HVAC compressors in Mexico

11 Jul | Steel News

Production of heavy trucks in Mexico up 12.7 percent in June

11 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico requests intervention from authorities to end blockade of facilities

10 Jul | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production up 3.8 percent in June

10 Jul | Steel News