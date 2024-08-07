Production of auto parts in Mexico posts a new historical record of $11.0 billion in May

The National Auto Parts Industry (INA), the fourth largest in the world, announced that the value of production in May increased 5.7 percent, year-over-year, to $11.03 billion, a figure that is a new historical record.

In March 2023, the auto parts industry broke the $10.0 billion ceiling in production value for the first time and 14 months later surpassed the $11.0 billion mark.

In the accumulated value through May, the value of production was $53.2 billion, 8.7 percent or $4.3 billion more compared to the January-May period of last year.

Of the total value, 87.2 percent or $46.4 billion corresponded to auto parts for the export market.