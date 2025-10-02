 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > POSCO...

POSCO and Tsingshan invest in building new Indonesian stainless steel plant

Thursday, 02 October 2025 12:25:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to local media reports in South Korea, South Korean steel producer POSCO and Chinese stainless steel producer Tsingshan Holding Group have signed a deal to construct a stainless steel plant in the Morowali Industrial Park on Sulawesi island, Indonesia. The new mill will have an annual capacity of 2 million mt, nearly equal to South Korea’s entire stainless steel production capacity.

Project to be carried out by joint venture

Construction of the new facility could begin as early as next year, with POSCO’s investment surpassing KRW 1 trillion ($708.3 million).

POSCO will acquire a 44.1 percent stake in PT Xinheng Metal Indonesia from Tsingshan’s affiliate, PT Makmur International Investment PTE, which will keep the remaining 55.88 percent. The two companies will co-manage the new joint venture that will oversee the plant’s construction and operations.

POSCO focuses on Southeast Asia

This move follows POSCO’s sale of its 1.1 million mt stainless mill in China to Tsingshan in July, signaling a shift in strategic focus, as previously reported by SteelOrbis. By realigning its assets, POSCO is positioning Southeast Asia as its new stainless steel production base. The steelmaker has already been operating Krakatau POSCO, an integrated steel mill with a capacity of 3 million mt, since 2013 in Indonesia. The new stainless project will further strengthen the company’s footprint in the region.


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking Investments POSCO 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40, 2025

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

China’s stainless steel exports up 3.09 percent in January-August 2025

26 Sep | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

26 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 39, 2025

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices stable or down slightly

24 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkish NGOs call for termination of AD probe into CR stainless flat steel

23 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

23 Sep | Flats and Slab

Outokumpu research reveals shift in stainless steel procurement amid trade tensions

22 Sep | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 38, 2025

18 Sep | Flats and Slab

Marketplace Offers

Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0.45 - 1.45 mm
Width:  0 mm
Coil:   R
SAMBHV SPONGE POWER LIMITED
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Coil
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Coil:   R
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer
Hot Drawn Stainless Plate
Thickness:  0 - 100 mm
Width:  1,000 - 2,000 mm
Length:  2,000 - 12,000 mm
ESMER METAL HIRDAVAT SAN. VE TIC. LTD. STI.
View Offer