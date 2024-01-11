﻿
Poland-based JSW’s coal output decreases in Q4, sales increase

Thursday, 11 January 2024 10:32:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter of this year.

In the fourth quarter this year, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.39 million mt, down by 0.8 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 2.3 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2022, while its total coke production was 870,000 mt, increasing by 2.3 percent quarter on quarter and up by 27.9 percent year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.69 million mt, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 2.5 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales were at 3.36 million mt, rising by three percent compared to the third quarter and increasing by 2.1 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 790,000 mt, falling by 2.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 5.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.64 million mt, down by 1.5 percent quarter on quarter and up by 5.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the fourth quarter totaled 1.18 million mt, up by 2.6 percent compared to the third quarter and up by 29.6 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The average coke contract price in sales by JSW in the fourth quarter this year fell by approximately two percent compared to the previous quarter.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Production 

