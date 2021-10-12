Peruvian iron ore export prices in August decline for second consecutive month

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:32:09 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peruvian iron ore export prices in August declined for the second consecutive month, according to data released by the local central bank, BCRP. Prices fell to $133.5/mt FOB, from $183.6/mt FOB in July this year. Prices rose 31.2 percent, year-over-year, from $101.7/mt FOB in August 2020.

Peruvian iron ore export prices had been on an increasing trend since January this year until reaching a peak of $184.6/mt FOB in June. Prices then declined to $183.6/mt FOB in July and decreased again in August.

Despite the decreased month-over-month price, Peruvian iron ore export volumes in August this year totaled 1.7 million mt, 54.5 percent up, year-over-year, and 142.8 percent up, month-over-month.