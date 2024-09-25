 |  Login 
Pakistan’s Mughal Steel to upgrade steel bar re-rolling mill

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 12:35:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Pakistan-based Mughal Steel has announced that its board of directors has approved the balancing, modernization and replacement project for its existing steel bar re-rolling mill. The total estimated capital expenditure for this project is PKR 2 billion ($719.88 million).

With this initiative, the company aims to convert the re-rolling facility into a dual-purpose rolling mill, allowing the company to utilize its current installed capacity to manufacture both steel rebars and medium sections interchangeably. Once operational, the upgrade will enable production of approximately 8,000- 10,000 mt of medium sections per month.

This strategic move will enhance the capacity utilization of the existing re-rolling mill, diversify the product and market portfolio, and strengthen the company’s competitive position.


