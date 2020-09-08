﻿
English
Fortescue mulls investing in Pakistan with focus on new technologies

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 12:40:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to media reports, Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group wants to invest in the renewable energy sector and greensteel production in Pakistan to establish new technologies with zero carbon emissions.  

The investment of Fortescue, which will start from generating hydropower and be operated by the group with the help of local partners, would result in new employment opportunities and the development of green industry for domestic consumption and export markets.

There are also some other countries which are being evaluated for Fortescue’s investment, SteelOrbis understands. 


