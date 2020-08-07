OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group reports fall in H1 net profit

Friday, 07 August 2020 12:22:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced a net profit of TRY 926.85 million ($126.6 million) for the first half this year, compared to a net profit of TRY 2.41 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, while the company's sales revenues amounted to TRY 13.78 billion ($1.88 billion), down 5.6 percent year on year. The company's operating income in the first half amounted to TRY 1.96 billion ($267.69 million) compared to an operating income of TRY 2.91 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Regarding the operational results, in the first half this year OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group produced 4.16 million mt of crude steel, down 5.9 percent, including 1.83 million mt of crude steel produced at the Eregli works, rising by 14.2 percent, and 2.33 million mt at the Iskenderun works, declining by 17.4 percent, all year on year.

In the first half of the current year, the flat steel output of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group decreased by 5.3 percent to 3.54 million mt, while the company's long steel output amounted to 450,000 mt, down 13.8 percent, both year on year. Additionally, in the given period the flat steel sales volumes of the company went down by 7.9 percent year on year to 3.5 million mt, while its long steel sales volumes declined by 16 percent year on year to 453,000 mt.

During the first half, the company exported 721,000 mt of steel products, including 687,000 mt of flat steel and 34,000 mt of long steel, with exports accounting for 18 percent of total sales. In the given period, the steel producer exported flat products to 35 countries and long products to nine countries.