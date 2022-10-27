﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher net profit and revenues in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 27 October 2022 11:23:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of the current year.

The company reported a net profit of TRY 15.43 billion ($973.57 million) for the first nine months this year, compared to a net profit of TRY 11.26 billion in the same period of last year, while the company’s sales revenues amounted to TRY 100.53 billion ($6.34 billion), up by 133.4 percent year on year. The company’s operating income in the first nine months amounted to TRY 23.32 billion ($1.47 billion), compared to an operating income of TRY 15.6 billion in the first nine months of the previous year.

Regarding the operational results, in the given period OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group produced 6.0 million mt of crude steel, decreasing by 11.8 percent, including 2.32 million mt of crude steel produced at the Eregli works, falling by 9.5 percent, and 3.68 million mt at the Iskenderun works, falling by 13.2 percent, all year on year.

In the first nine months this year, the flat steel output of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group decreased by 3.5 percent to 5.49 million mt, while the company’s long steel output amounted to 617,000 mt, increasing by 9.9 percent, both year on year. Additionally, in the given period, the flat steel sales volumes of the company went down by 6.2 percent year on year to 5.19 million mt, while its long steel sales volumes rose by 13.0 percent year on year to 623,000 mt.

During the given period, the company exported 875,000 mt of steel products, including 812,000 mt of flat steel and 63,000 mt of long steel, with exports accounting for 15 percent of total sales. In the given period, the steel producer exported flat products to 25 countries and long products to 11 countries.


Tags: Crude Steel Flats Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Oyak Mining Metallurgy Group 

Similar articles

Japanese crude steel output down three percent in Sept from Aug

21 Oct | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s construction steel exports exceed 1 million mt in Jan-Sept

12 Oct | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 0.2 percent in August from July

22 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher net profit and revenues in H1

10 Aug | Steel News

Hoa Phat Group posts higher sales revenue for H1

29 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 7.6 percent in June from May

21 Jul | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 32% rise in construction steel sales in May from April

20 Jun | Steel News

India’s JSW Steel Limited sees 31% rise in crude steel output in May

15 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 6.1 percent in April from March

23 May | Steel News