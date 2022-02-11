OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher revenues and net profit in 2021

Friday, 11 February 2022 11:23:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced a net profit of TRY 16.07 billion ($1.80 billion) for the full year of 2021, compared to a net profit of TRY 3.51 billion ($501.0 million) in last year, while the company’s sales revenues amounted to TRY 68.23 billion ($7.66 billion), up 112.8 percent year on year. The company’s operating income in 2021 amounted to TRY 24.87 billion ($2.79 billion), compared to an operating income of TRY 5.57 billion ($795.54 million) in 2020.

Regarding the operational results, in the given period OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group produced 9.02 million mt of crude steel, increasing by six percent, including 3.3 million mt of crude steel produced at the Ereğli works, falling by eight percent, and 5.6 million mt at the Iskenderun works, rising by 16 percent, all year on year.

In 2021, the flat steel output of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group increased by 3.4 percent to 7.51 million mt, while the company’s long steel output amounted to 857,000 mt, decreasing by 13.6 percent, both year on year. Additionally, in the given period, the flat steel sales volumes of the company went down by 1.2 percent year on year to 7.4 million mt, while its long steel sales volumes declined by 15.9 percent year on year to 846,000 mt.

During the given period, the company exported 1.61 million mt of steel products, including 1.6 million mt of flat steel and 17,000 mt of long steel, with exports accounting for 19 percent of total sales. In the given period, the steel producer exported flat products to 38 countries and long products to 10 countries.