Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that it has reached an agreement with Denmark-based pump and water technologies provider Grundfos for the supply of its green steel.

Grundfos has been using Outokumpu’s standard stainless steel for some time. Now, under the new agreement, Grundfos will switch to Outokumpu’s green stainless steel under the brand Circle Green® for around 90 percent of its production this year, reducing its carbon footprint by up to 93 percent.