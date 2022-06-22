﻿
Outokumpu to divest its plate services in Castelleone, Italy

Wednesday, 22 June 2022
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that will divest its plate services in its service center in Castelleone, Italy. The service center is to be taken over by Italy-based Mariotti Stainless Steel Group. Apart from a few exceptions, existing contracts and sales orders are also to be transferred to the Italian company.

The coil service center in the same location continues its operations normally, and it is not impacted by this deal in any way. Outokumpu also continues to sell quarto plate to distributors and tube producers as before.


