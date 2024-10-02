 |  Login 
Outokumpu Mexinox recommences partial production after flood

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 11:55:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Finland-based stainless steel producer Outokumpu has announced that its Mexican subsidiary Outokumpu Mexinox has recommenced partial production following a temporary halt of a portion of its production site amid the recent flooding caused by the torrential rains that occurred in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, around September 15. The company is working on establishing a timeline for returning to full production.

The company stated that customers could experience delayed deliveries, while it continues to assess the damage caused by the flooding.

Outokumpu Mexinox is the only finishing mill in Mexico. The facility produces coil, strip, sheets, circles and plate materials.


