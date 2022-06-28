﻿
Operating revenue of China’s auto industry down nine percent in Jan-May

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 10:31:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-May period of the current year, the overall operating revenue of China’s auto industry amounted to RMB 3.25415 trillion ($0.49 trillion), down 9.0 percent year on year, with the declining pace 0.2 percentage points faster than that recorded in the first four months this year, accounting for 6.1 percent of the total operating revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size.


