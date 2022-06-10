Odisha government approves steel- related projects worth $97 million

Friday, 10 June 2022 15:22:16 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved steel-related projects worth $97 million, a government official said on Friday, June 10.

These include a 150,000 mt steel rolling mill, a 0.6 million mt per year pellet plant and a coal gasification plant by Konark Ispat Limited, entailing investment of $49 million.

ASL Enterprises’ project to construct a 500,000 mt per year rebar facility with an investment of $22 million has been approved by the Odisha government.

PSPL Steel Processors Limited will construct a 100,000 mt per year capacity for production of downstream products of hot rolled coil (HRC) like fabricated structures and products for national transporter Indian Railways.

Khetan Udyog Limited will construct a downstream steel processing unit for the cutting, slitting, blanking and stamping of steel products with an investment of $7 million.