Odisha government approves iron ore pellet and beneficiation plant

Monday, 29 March 2021 11:45:03 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved a project of Energise Minerals Limited for construction of a 1.2 million mt per year iron ore pellet plant and a 2.75 million mt per year capacity iron ore beneficiation plant in the state, a government official said on Monday, March 29.

The official said that Energize Minerals will be investing an estimated $35 million in the two plants.

Also, in the steel sector the Odisha government has approved a project doubling the refractory making plant of Sarvesh Refractories Limited, entailing an investment of around $17 million, the official said.


