Odisha government approves expansion of Tata Steel’s NINL steel mill

Friday, 29 November 2024 10:53:25 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha has approved the expansion of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), a Tata Steel Limited subsidiary, from 0.98 million mt per year to 9.5 million mt per year, a state government official said on Friday, November 29.

The official said that the expansion project approved by the Odisha government entailed an investment of an estimated $7.83 billion at the NINL steel mill in the Jajpur district.

Tata Steel had acquired the government-run NINL in 2022 through the privatisation route.

The NINL plant is located close to the Tata Steel Kalinganagar steel mill in Odisha, which is also undergoing expansion, to 5 million mt per year.

Sources said that, while the Kalinganagar steel mill capacity expansion is focussed on flat products, the expansion of the NINL mill will be focused on increasing production of long products like wire, rebar and wire rods.

The NINL mill is linked with a captive iron ore mine with reserves of 90 million mt and a captive power plant of 62 MW.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

