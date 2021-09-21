Nucor to build melt shop at Western US bar mill

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:59:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that its board of directors has approved the construction of a new melt shop at one of the company's existing bar mills in the Western United States. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs, with start-up expected in 2024.

Nucor has 15 bar mills strategically located across the United States that manufacture a broad range of steel products, including concrete reinforcing bars, hot-rolled bars, rounds, light shapes, structural angles, channels, wire rod and highway products in carbon and alloy steels. Nucor's bar steel production capacity is estimated at approximately 9.5 million tons per year.

Four of the bar mills have a significant focus on manufacturing SBQ and wire rod products. Steel produced by Nucor bar mills serves numerous end markets, including the agricultural, automotive, construction, energy, furniture, machinery, metal building, railroad, recreational equipment, shipbuilding, heavy truck and trailer market segments.

"The new melt shop will help us maintain our market leading position in steel bar production and help us meet anticipated growth for bar products from our customers in the Western United States," said Dan Needham, Executive Vice President of Bar and Rebar Fabrication Products for Nucor Corporation.