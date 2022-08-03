Nucor to build melt shop at Arizona longs mill

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:28:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that it will add a new melt shop at its bar mill in Kingman, Arizona. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs. Construction of the melt shop is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals.

"This investment in a new melt shop at our Arizona bar mill is part of our strategy to grow our core steelmaking business and will help us maintain our market leadership position in steel bar production," said Leon Topalian, President and CEO of Nucor Corporation, in a press release. "Adding new melt shop capacity will help meet the growing demand for steel bar products in the Western region, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the US."

In September 2021, Nucor announced its intention to build a new melt shop at one of its existing bar mills in the Western United States. The company said that Nucor Steel Kingman is the ideal location for this project because it is a rolling mill that converts steel billets into coiled wire rod and rebar but lacks a melt shop. The Kingman mill currently employs approximately 80 teammates.