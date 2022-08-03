﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nucor to build melt shop at Arizona longs mill

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:28:36 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Nucor Corporation announced today that it will add a new melt shop at its bar mill in Kingman, Arizona. The new $100 million melt shop will have the capacity to produce 600,000 tons annually and create approximately 140 new full-time jobs. Construction of the melt shop is expected to take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals.

"This investment in a new melt shop at our Arizona bar mill is part of our strategy to grow our core steelmaking business and will help us maintain our market leadership position in steel bar production," said Leon Topalian, President and CEO of Nucor Corporation, in a press release. "Adding new melt shop capacity will help meet the growing demand for steel bar products in the Western region, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the US."

In September 2021, Nucor announced its intention to build a new melt shop at one of its existing bar mills in the Western United States. The company said that Nucor Steel Kingman is the ideal location for this project because it is a rolling mill that converts steel billets into coiled wire rod and rebar but lacks a melt shop. The Kingman mill currently employs approximately 80 teammates.


Tags: Longs US North America Investments Nucor 

Similar articles

GCC billet prices move down further due to low trade in longs market

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices increase further

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-Iran tradable billet prices soften amid pressure from buyers

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Romania sees another drop in local and import longs prices

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises its wire rod price

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Muted activity in Bangladesh’s import scrap market, prices relatively stable

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iran’s steel output increases in Q1 of Iranian year

04 Aug | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 7.3% in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.8 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.25 percent in late July

04 Aug | Steel News