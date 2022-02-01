Nucor to add new galvanizing and prepaint lines at Indiana sheet mill

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:30:56 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Nucor Corporation announced today that its board of directors has approved a $290 million investment to expand the product capabilities of its Crawfordsville, Indiana steel sheet mill by adding a construction grade continuous galvanizing line and prepaint line. This investment will create 80 jobs and is expected to take two years to complete pending permitting, regulatory approvals, the award of state and local incentives and other tax considerations.

The construction grade continuous galvanizing line will have a capacity of 300,000 tons per year while the prepaint line will have an annual capacity of 250,000 tons. This investment further expands Nucor's existing galvanizing and prepaint capabilities, which include recently added continuous galvanizing lines at its sheet mills in Arkansas and Kentucky, and the acquisition of a prepaint line at its Arkansas sheet mill. Nucor Steel Indiana employs approximately 770 teammates.

"Investing in Nucor Steel Indiana will allow us to grow our profitability in the Midwest construction region and expand Nucor's prepaint footprint," said Rex Query, Executive Vice President of Sheet and Tubular Products for Nucor Corporation. "This investment is part of our strategy to grow our core steel businesses and expand our portfolio of value-added products."