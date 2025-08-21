Norwegian Hydrogen and Sweden’s GreenIron strengthen partnership to increase fossil-free metal output

Norwegian Hydrogen AS and Sweden-based GreenIron H2 AB have announced that they have signed a strategic agreement to scale up fossil-free metal production by combining green hydrogen supply with direct reduction technology.

The collaboration builds on their October 2023 agreement, where Norwegian Hydrogen delivered green hydrogen from its plant in Hellesylt, Norway, to GreenIron’s first large-scale direct reduction furnace in Sandviken, Sweden.

Joint development of hydrogen and reduction plants

Under the new deal, the companies will co-locate and build new green hydrogen plants alongside direct reduction furnaces at multiple industrial sites.

GreenIron’s process reduces metal oxides using green hydrogen, avoiding carbon emissions and making truly fossil-free metals possible. Norwegian Hydrogen will contribute its expertise in production and hydrogen infrastructure, ensuring the industrial-scale rollout of this technology.

Broader industrial impact

Beyond steel and metalmaking, the partnership enables hydrogen adoption across surrounding industries, boosting the green transition.

Jens Berge, CEO of Norwegian Hydrogen, highlighted that the collaboration provides a scalable model for hydrogen-based industrial transformation, demonstrating how infrastructure and innovation can be combined to achieve real decarbonization results.