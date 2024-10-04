Norway’s Yara opens ammonia import terminal in Germany, contributing to energy transition

Norway-based chemical company Yara International has announced that it has opened an ammonia import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, enabling the hydrogen economy not only in Germany but also in Europe and contributing to their energy transition.

Accordingly, with the new terminal, Yara will be able to import up to 3 million mt of low-emission ammonia per year to Europe at competitive prices. As a result, 530,000 mt of hydrogen would be produced towards achieving Europe’s hydrogen target for 2030.

Yara stated that the ammonia will be able to be delivered directly from the terminal for utilization, after which it could be transformed into low-emission hydrogen and that the competitiveness of German industry, especially the local steel sector, can only be maintained with decarbonization through hydrogen use, for which significant quantities of ammonia will be needed.

Demand for low-emission ammonia in Germany is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection estimates that up to 70 percent of future national ammonia needs will have to be imported by 2030. After this, the volumes will be even higher.