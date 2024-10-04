 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Norway’s...

Norway’s Yara opens ammonia import terminal in Germany, contributing to energy transition

Friday, 04 October 2024 14:23:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Norway-based chemical company Yara International has announced that it has opened an ammonia import terminal in Brunsbüttel, Germany, enabling the hydrogen economy not only in Germany but also in Europe and contributing to their energy transition.

Accordingly, with the new terminal, Yara will be able to import up to 3 million mt of low-emission ammonia per year to Europe at competitive prices. As a result, 530,000 mt of hydrogen would be produced towards achieving Europe’s hydrogen target for 2030.

Yara stated that the ammonia will be able to be delivered directly from the terminal for utilization, after which it could be transformed into low-emission hydrogen and that the competitiveness of German industry, especially the local steel sector, can only be maintained with decarbonization through hydrogen use, for which significant quantities of ammonia will be needed.

Demand for low-emission ammonia in Germany is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection estimates that up to 70 percent of future national ammonia needs will have to be imported by 2030. After this, the volumes will be even higher.


Tags: Germany European Union Decarbonization 

Similar articles

Salzgitter to procure green electricity from Energiekontor for low-carbon steelmaking

02 Oct | Steel News

Germany plans to decarbonize one-third of domestic steel capacity by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

Salzgitter secures green electricity supply from Vattenfall

30 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s Sumitomo Corp to contribute to offshore wind power generation in Europe

20 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s GMH Gruppe acquires local scrap recycler

19 Aug | Steel News

Salzgitter secures solar energy supply for green steelmaking

07 Aug | Steel News

German gas pipeline operators seek to join hydrogen network

29 Jul | Steel News

Subsidiary of France’s VINCI to participate in building Thyssenkrupp DRI plant

17 Jul | Steel News

Germany’s Craemer to use Arvedi’s low-carbon steel in auto components

16 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal to supply carbon-reduced steel to German precision pipe producer

16 Jul | Steel News