NLMK supplies electrical steel to Ruselprom Group

Monday, 31 August 2020 16:37:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK has announced that it has supplied non-grain-oriented electrical steel to Ruselprom Group, a Russian manufacturer of electrical equipment. The product will be used for the production of electric propulsion motors and marine generators.

The electrical steel is characterized by ultra-low specific magnetic losses: 30 percent lower than its commercial counterparts, according to the company’s statement. The steel’s magnetic and mechanical properties enable the production of electrical equipment that is more powerful and energy-efficient and allow Ruselprom Group to boost the competitiveness of its products.