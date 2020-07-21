Russia’s NLMK suspends part of longs production due to flood

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 17:15:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has announced the suspension of production at its Ural-based subsidiary in Nizhniye Sergi.

According to the official company’s statement, on July 20 at about 8 pm production at NLMK’s rolling mill in Nizhniye Sergi was suspended due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The facility is capable of producing 1 million mt of longs per year. “Electricity and gas supplies to the mill were promptly disabled, the equipment was shut down, staff evacuated, nobody was injured. However, it is too early to schedule the date of the relaunch of production,” the company stated.

According to some sources, production may be resumed within 10 days.

Longs from Ural-based facilities of NLMK are supplied to the local market. Moreover, in June this year the company received an Environmental Product Declaration (EDP) for rebar, produced in Ural and Kaluga, which will support its sales in the international market.