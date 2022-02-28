﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Nippon Steel moves to secure alternative raw material sources instead of Russia and Ukraine

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:28:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation is taking measures to secure alternative sources for the iron ore pellets which the company buys from Russia and Ukraine, if there are any supply disruptions due to the war between the countries, according to Reuters.

The company sources 14 percent of its iron ore pellets used in steelmaking from Russia and Ukraine.

Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, said that they expect little impact as the company decided to switch supply sources to Brazil and Australia in the event of a crisis. Mr. Mori stated that any disruptions in exports from Russia and Ukraine may increase global steel prices.


Tags: Japan  Far East  steelmaking  Nippon Steel  pellet  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Feb

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in January from December

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

Nippon Steel inks deal with deepC Store Limited to reduce emissions

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Feb

JFE Steel posts net profit for Apr-Dec, raises full-year profit forecast

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Feb

Kobe Steel posts higher net profit for Apr-Dec, cuts output and sales forecast for FY 2021-22

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Feb

Nippon Steel lowers annual revenue and crude steel output forecast for FY 2021-22