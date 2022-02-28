Nippon Steel moves to secure alternative raw material sources instead of Russia and Ukraine

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:28:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based Nippon Steel Corporation is taking measures to secure alternative sources for the iron ore pellets which the company buys from Russia and Ukraine, if there are any supply disruptions due to the war between the countries, according to Reuters.

The company sources 14 percent of its iron ore pellets used in steelmaking from Russia and Ukraine.

Takahiro Mori, executive vice president of Nippon Steel, said that they expect little impact as the company decided to switch supply sources to Brazil and Australia in the event of a crisis. Mr. Mori stated that any disruptions in exports from Russia and Ukraine may increase global steel prices.