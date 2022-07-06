﻿
Nippon Steel Engineering supplies new galvanizing line to Indonesia

Wednesday, 06 July 2022
       

Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd., the engineering arm of the Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel Group, has announced that it has completed the construction of the continuous galvanizing line ordered by Indonesian steelmaker PT. Alexindo.

The new galvanizing line will be used for the manufacture of hot dip galvanized steel plates and sheets coated with 55 percent Al-Zn, which provides superior weatherability and durability. It is the third continuous galvanizing line delivered to Indonesia by NSE.

The new line also has a feature that enables precise control of coating weight for a wide range of uses, from low-speed thick-coating to high-speed thin-coating.

PT. Alexindo has an annual production capacity of 360,000 mt of cold rolled coils, 170,000 mt of galvalume and 100,000 mt of pre-painted steel products.


