Indonesia’s Tata Metal Lestari to gain production flexibility with new HDG line

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new HDG line to Indonesia-based painted and coated steel producer PT Tata Metal Lestari.

The line which will be built at Tata Metal Lestari’s Sadang plant in Cijaya, Indonesia, will guarantee high quality and stable production, together with the flexibility to use three types of zinc, aluminum and magnesium alloy coatings. The new line will have an annual capacity of 250,000 mt and will produce first-class products with optimal surface quality and strip purity.