 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Indonesia’s...

Indonesia’s Tata Metal Lestari to gain production flexibility with new HDG line

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 14:51:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new HDG line to Indonesia-based painted and coated steel producer PT Tata Metal Lestari.

The line which will be built at Tata Metal Lestari’s Sadang plant in Cijaya, Indonesia, will guarantee high quality and stable production, together with the flexibility to use three types of zinc, aluminum and magnesium alloy coatings. The new line will have an annual capacity of 250,000 mt and will produce first-class products with optimal surface quality and strip purity.


Tags: Galvanized Coated Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Baosteel raises local HRC prices by $14/mt for March

11 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2025

06 Feb | Flats and Slab

US flat steel markets break higher as imports likely to come under pressure with Trump tariffs

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5, 2025

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 4, 2025

23 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 3, 2025

16 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 2, 2025

09 Jan | Flats and Slab

Baosteel keeps local HRC prices stable for February

07 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flats prices in Turkey stable to lower depending on segment and supplier

06 Jan | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 1, 2025

02 Jan | Flats and Slab