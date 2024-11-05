New vehicle sales in Mexico up 7.0 percent in October

New vehicle sales in Mexico rose 7.0 percent, year-over-year, in October to 122,051 units. Considering only the tenth month of each year, 2024 is the highest volume in the past seven years, according to a SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

Of the top 30 brands, 18 increased their sales and 12 decreased. Among those that increased their sales are Volkswagen (9.1 percent), KIA (9.2 percent), Nissan (9.7 percent), Hyundai (11.6 percent), Mazda (21.4 percent) and Stellantis (23.6 percent). Among those that saw a decrease in sales are Toyota (0.1 percent), General Motors (0.3 percent), Ford (9.6 percent), Renault (14.6 percent), Chirey (15.7 percent) and Honda (36.4 percent).

Companies with a positive balance sold 82,757 units in October, 15.5 percent more than in October of last year. Those that were in negative territory sold 39,294 units, 7.2 percent less.

From January to October, 1.20 million units were sold, 10.2 percent or 110,891 vehicles more than the same period last year. This sales volume is also the highest in the last seven years.