New rebar norm to take effect as Mexico opens consultation for two other products

Wednesday, 16 June 2021 21:14:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexico’s economy secretariat, SE, said a new regulation for smooth stainless-steel rebar will take effect in the next 60 days, at the same time the government also opened a consultation for two other steel norms. SE said the rebar norm NMX-B-522-CANACERO-2020 will take place in 60 days, effectively from June 16, 2021.

Separately, SE said it opened a consultation for two other proposed steel norms. The interested parties will have 60 days, effectively from June 15, 2021, to send their comments. One of the norms, the PROY-NMX-B-086-CANACERO-2020, sets test standards for metal products using radiographic and X-ray films. The other one, PROY-NMX-B-529-CANACERO-2020, is for cold austenitic stainless-steel fittings for pipes.