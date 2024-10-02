 |  Login 
India’s SMEL commences production of stainless steel rebars

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 15:30:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commenced production of stainless steel rebar specifically targeted for use in coastal regions, a company statement said on Wednesday, October 2.

This comes against the backdrop of a recent circular issued by India’s ministry of road transport and highways prompting the use of stainless steel rebars for their corrosion resistance and durability in coastal areas exposed to salt water, humidity and harsh environmental conditions.

SMEL said that it recognised the advantages of stainless steel rebars over traditional mild steel (MS) thermo-mechanically treated (TMT) bars.

Stainless steel rebars offer enhanced corrosion resistance, longer durability, and minimal maintenance, making them the ideal choice for infrastructure projects in harsh coastal environments. The use of stainless steel rebars can significantly reduce maintenance costs and increase the service life of infrastructure exposed to harsh conditions, such as bridges, high-rise buildings, ports, and railway projects, SMEL stated.

The lifecycle cost of reinforced bars shows that, while mild steel rebars, with a lifespan of around 30 years, have a lower upfront cost, they incur higher long-term expenses due to frequent maintenance and replacement, especially in corrosive environments, whereas stainless steel rebars, with a lifespan of 80-100 years, offer a higher initial investment but significantly reduce long-term costs through enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, and minimal maintenance requirements, the company said.

SMEL’s product range includes TMT bars, ferroalloys, sponge iron, billets, structural steel, pipes, and iron ore pellets.


