New iron ore project planned in northern Brazil

Monday, 17 October 2022 21:46:41 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Porto Grande Mineração Ltda (PGML) has submitted to the authorities of the state of Amapá, located in the northern region of Brazil, a plan to develop iron ore production in the city of Porto Grande.

The project, named Ferro Matapi, is expected to produce 540,000 mt of iron ore per year from local mines, a modest volume when compared to the country’s total iron ore production.

Paulo Lisboa, general manager of PGML, was quoted by the local newspaper Diario do Amapá, as saying that the operation will benefit from the many iron ore mines located in the region, where the iron contents of the ore consistently exceed the level of 60 percent, a standard considered as ideal for operations of concentration.

With initial investment of $25 million, the project will generate 100 direct and 150 indirect jobs during the construction works.

The project depends on the environmental license to start the construction works, including the approval with the participation of the local population.