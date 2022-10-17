﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New iron ore project planned in northern Brazil

Monday, 17 October 2022 21:46:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Porto Grande Mineração Ltda (PGML) has submitted to the authorities of the state of Amapá, located in the northern region of Brazil, a plan to develop iron ore production in the city of Porto Grande.

The project, named Ferro Matapi, is expected to produce 540,000 mt of iron ore per year from local mines, a modest volume when compared to the country’s total iron ore production.

Paulo Lisboa, general manager of PGML, was quoted by the local newspaper Diario do Amapá, as saying that the operation will benefit from the many iron ore mines located in the region, where the iron contents of the ore consistently exceed the level of 60 percent, a standard considered as ideal for operations of concentration.

With initial investment of $25 million, the project will generate 100 direct and 150 indirect jobs during the construction works.

The project depends on the environmental license to start the construction works, including the approval with the participation of the local population.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining 

Similar articles

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 0.3 percent in Sept from Aug

17 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 14, 2022

14 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices retreat as Chinese buyers not active in purchases

13 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports down 17.3 percent in Jan-Aug

13 Oct | Steel News

Fenix Resources reaches milestone of two millionth dmt of iron ore from Iron Ridge Iron Ore Project

13 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 12, 2022

12 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Bolivia’s El Mutun project receives additional equipment

11 Oct | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - October 11, 2022

11 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases during Chinese holidays

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials