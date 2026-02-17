 |  Login 
Brazil's LHG will increase iron ore production

Tuesday, 17 February 2026 09:20:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

LHG Mining, the iron ore producer located in the central-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul, Brazil, will invest an estimated $770 million to expand its annual iron ore production from 12 million mt to 15 million mt.

The mining assets were acquired from Vale in 2022, including mine and a port, with integrated fluvial logistics, using a production process, based on filtration, that dispenses the use of rejects dam.

The expansion will be focused on the set-up of a long-distance conveyor belt system, and a railroad terminal with an area destined for the restocking of the ore. The conveyor belt will span 13 sections across 9 rural properties, with the state government declaring the area a public utility to simplify negotiations between LHG and landowners.

Upon completion of the expansion, LHG will rank as fourth among the Brazilian iron ore miners, after Vale, CSN Mineração and Anglo American.


