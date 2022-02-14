﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale’s iron ore and coal output rise in 2021

Monday, 14 February 2022 16:01:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has announced its operational results for 2021.

In the given year, the company produced 315.6 million mt of iron ore, up by five percent year on year, while its pellet production totaled 31.7 million mt in 2021, two million mt higher than 2020, as a result of the resumption of Vargem Grande pellet plant in January. In the full year, Vale’s sales volumes of iron ore and pellets totaled 309.8 million mt, increasing by nine percent year on year.

According to the company statement, Vale ended the year with an annual production capacity of around 340 million mt and expects to achieve annual 370 million mt by the end of 2022, after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at Itabira and Brucutu sites.

In addition, the company’s coal production reached 8.5 million mt in 2021, 2.6 million mt higher than in 2020, driven by an improved performance in the second half of 2021.

Meanwhile, in December last year the company signed a binding agreement to sell its Moatize coal mine as well as its Nacala Logistics Corridor of Vulcan Minerals, a subsidiary of Jindal Group, for $270 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: iron ore  mining  production  Brazil  South America  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Feb

Vale’s iron ore exports down 28.7 percent in January
27 Jan

Anglo American’s iron ore output up three percent in 2021
27 Jan

Russia’s Metalloinvest sees slight rise in iron ore output in 2021
20 Jan

BHP Billiton sees higher iron ore output in H1, reduces coal output guidance for 2022
20 Jan

S. Africa’s iron ore output up by 4.4 percent in November from October