 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: New house prices in first-tier cities of China down 0.3 percent during June

Wednesday, 16 July 2025 10:00:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In June this year, of 70 major Chinese cities surveyed, new house prices in first-tier cities declined by 0.3 percent month on month, while decreasing by 1.4 percent year on year, down 0.3 percentage points compared to the decline in May this year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In China’s second-tier cities, prices of second-hand houses in June saw a year-on-year decline of 5.8 percent, with the pace of the decline 0.3 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in May. In third-tier cities, the year-on-year growth rate of second-hand house prices in June saw a year-on-year decrease of 6.7 percent, with the pace of the decrease 0.2 percentage points slower compared to that recorded in May.  


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-Asia billet still high despite small decline from Indonesian mill, buyers await more discounts

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

Modest gain in ex-China CRC prices as local offers and futures strengthen

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.5% in early July, stocks decrease

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output in June lowest so far this year, down 3% in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 16, 2025 

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

WSD Strategic Insights CXCV: China’s Steel Production Cut “Edict” – How Low Can It Go?

16 Jul | Steel Matters

MC-CCPIT: Crude steel demand in China expected to further decline to around 850 million mt in 2025

16 Jul | Interview

Chinese steel sector’s capacity usage rate at 80.8 percent in Q2

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 11.2 percent in H1

16 Jul | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.8% in early July

16 Jul | Steel News