NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.5 percent in late July 2025

In late July (July 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 143.5/mt ($7.3/mt) or 4.5 percent, to RMB 3,304,1/mt ($462/mt), compared to the price in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 4.3 percent, 3.6 percent, 5.3 percent, 0.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-July.