 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > NBS:...

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 4.5 percent in late July 2025

Monday, 04 August 2025 09:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late July (July 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 143.5/mt ($7.3/mt) or 4.5 percent, to RMB 3,304,1/mt ($462/mt), compared to the price in mid-July (July 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 4.3 percent, 3.6 percent, 5.3 percent, 0.7 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-July.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkish rebar exports up 28.2 percent in H1 2025

05 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 5, 2025 

05 Aug | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot prices in Turkey follow diverse trends

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices gradually roll back as fundamentals like weak demand prevail

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 4, 2025 

04 Aug | Longs and Billet

Domestic rebar prices in Taiwan - week 31, 2025

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian domestic longs prices soften amid summer season

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

US domestic rebar and wire rod both flat this week

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China rebar prices edge down slightly as demand worsens, expectations positive

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Canada initiates expiry reviews of AD duty on rebar from three countries

01 Aug | Steel News