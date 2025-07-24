 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.7 percent in mid-July

Thursday, 24 July 2025 09:49:41 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-July (July 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 52.4/mt ($7.3/mt) or 1.7 percent to RMB 3,160.6/mt ($442/mt), compared to the price in early July (July 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.9 percent, 0.9 percent, 2.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, all compared to early July.

$1 = RMB 7.1385


