NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in late April   

In late April (April 21-30) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 27.5/mt ($3.8/mt) or 0.9 percent to RMB 3,193.3/mt ($443.5/mt), compared to the price in mid-April (April 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) rose by 1.0 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent, all compared to mid-April.