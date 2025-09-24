NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.3 percent in mid-September 2025

In mid-September (September 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 9.1/mt ($1.3/mt) or 0.3 percent to RMB 3,184.1/mt ($448.5/mt), compared to the price in early September (September 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles rose by 0.4 percent, 0.3 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to early September.