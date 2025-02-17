 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.1% in early February

Monday, 17 February 2025 10:47:40 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early-February this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar increased by RMB 3.2/mt ($0.5/mt) or 0.1 percent to RMB 3,370.7/mt ($470/mt), compared to the price in late January, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate and hot rolled coil (HRC) decreased by 0.1 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, the average price of angles rose by 0.1 percent, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to late January this year.


