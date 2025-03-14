 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.4% in early March      

Friday, 14 March 2025 10:01:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 48.4/mt ($6.8/mt) or 1.4 percent to RMB 3,291.1/mt ($459/mt), compared to the price in late February (February 21-28), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.5 percent, 0.4 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to late February.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

