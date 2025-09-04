 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in late August 2025

Thursday, 04 September 2025 09:43:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In late August (August 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 42.8/mt ($6.0/mt) or 1.3 percent to RMB 3,218.2 /mt ($453/mt), compared to the price in mid-August (August 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.4 percent, 0.4 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-August.

$1 = RMB 7.1052 


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

