NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.3 percent in early September 2025

In early September (September 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 43.2/mt ($6.1/mt) or 1.3 percent to RMB 3,175 /mt ($447/mt), compared to the price in late August (August 21-31), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles declined by 1.6 percent, 0.7 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.4 percent, and 1.7 percent, respectively, all compared to late August.