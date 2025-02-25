 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.1% in mid-February

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 09:29:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-February this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 37.3/mt ($5.2/mt) or 1.1 percent to RMB 3,333.4/mt ($465/mt), compared to the price in early February, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.0 percent, 0.6 percent, 1.0 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, all compared to early February this year.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

