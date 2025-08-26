 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 09:36:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-August (August 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 6.4/mt ($0.9/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,261.0/mt ($459/mt), compared to the price in early August (August 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average price of wire rod declined by 0.5 percent, while the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), and angles rose by 0.5 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.3 percent, respectively, while the average price of seamless steel pipes remained stable, all compared to early August.

$1 = RMB 7.1188


