NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in early May

Wednesday, 14 May 2025 12:13:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In early May (May 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 6.3/mt ($0.9/mt) or 0.2 percent to RMB 3,187/mt ($443/mt), compared to the price in late April (April 21-30), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC) and angles decreased by 0.1 percent, almost remained stable, declined by 0.3 percent and decreased by 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average prices of seamless steel pipes increased by 0.2 percent, all compared to late April.


Tags: Rebar Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

