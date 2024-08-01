 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Natural...

Natural gas price in Turkey rises by 33.1 percent for some eligible consumers

Thursday, 01 August 2024 15:37:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey's national gas supply company Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) has announced that it has made adjustments to natural gas wholesale prices effective as of August 1, taking into account market conditions, market price stability, the decisions of the country’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority regarding tariffs and the change in operational expenses.

Accordingly, the wholesale price of natural gas used by eligible consumers with an annual natural gas consumption of 300,000 Sm³ and lower, except for electricity generation, has been increased by 33.1 percent, while the wholesale price of natural gas used in residences has been increased by 38 percent.

In addition, no change has been reported regarding the price of natural gas used for electricity generation and the wholesale price of natural gas used by eligible consumers with an annual natural gas consumption of 300,000 Sm³ and higher, except for electricity production.

Most Turkish steel market players, who have been trying to assess the potential impact on the industry, believe there will be a quite limited impact, if any. “EAF mills will be hardly affected since natural gas is used by some of them for electricity production, while otherwise coal and electricity are used for steel production,” a trader said. The potential maximum impact on BOF-based mills’ costs, if any, may be $1.5-3/mt, according to SteelOrbis’ evaluation.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

FTA between Turkey and Ukraine comes into force

02 Aug | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 0.1 percent in January-July

02 Aug | Steel News

Scrap sellers to Turkey under pressure as mills silent on orders, focusing on billet imports

01 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s plate prices stable, but may weaken amid limited demand for commercial grades

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flat steel spot prices decrease amid very weak outlook

01 Aug | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s Tezcan Galvaniz gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Izmir

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir opens its rebar sales

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports increase in H1, imports decrease

31 Jul | Steel News

Turkey keeps focusing on cheap ex-China billet purchases

31 Jul | Longs and Billet

TCUD: Turkey’s steel exports increase by 48.6 percent in Jan-May

31 Jul | Steel News