More Russian missile attacks hurt Ukrainian infrastructure

Thursday, 24 November 2022 16:48:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On November 24, another wave of Russian missile attacks has hit Ukrainian infrastructure across most major cities. The attacks have resulted in blackouts at residential buildings and manufacturing assets across the country, but the energy supply is expected to resume in the short term.

According to sources, steel production was partially stopped at Ukrainian assets yesterday, which was inevitable since a number of the largest nuclear power plants have been turned off. "Today, due to a decrease in the supply from the energy system of Ukraine, emergency protection was activated at the Rivne, South Ukrainian and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants, as a result of which all power units were automatically disconnected," Energoatom stated on November 23.

On November 24, energy supply has already started to come back gradually in a number of regions.

“If you don’t have electricity, you don’t have the sewage system, you don’t have the water, you don’t have the heating. And that all creates or can create a big humanitarian problem. But at the moment, the Ukrainian energy workers have been managing to keep the system running, even with all those casualties,” said Yuriy Ryzhenkov, CEO of Metinvest Group, in an interview given to the BBC.

In the interview, Mr. Ryzhenkov also added that the company intends to restore its plants in Mariupol once these territories are liberated. “We will build a new industry there - more modern and environmentally friendly. As for financing this reconstruction, this is where we would expect some help, for example, from the government, from the reparations that we will get from Russia,” he said.